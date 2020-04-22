DDFP: The Battle for Tua; Is Joe Burrow a lock to Cincinnati?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a midweek DDFP! The group starts off the show talking about certain plans in place to potentially bring sports back during the quarantine (9:55). Next, they kibitz about if Tua Tagovailoa will end up as a member of the Miami Dolphins or the Los Angeles Chargers (21:55)? The guys round out the show discussing the possibility of Joe Burrow not agreeing to play for the Cincinnati Bengals (38:50).

