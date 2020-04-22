This Day in Football History: April 20 to April 26

From the anniversary of the Chargers and Giants swapping rights to Eli Manning and Philip Rivers to the Cowboys trading up to draft Emmitt Smith, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

April 20

On this day in football history, the Panthers selected defensive end Julius Peppers second overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. Peppers was selected to nine Pro Bowls (five with the Panthers) and named first-team All-Pro three times (twice with the Panthers) in his career. He has the fourth-most sacks in NFL history with 159.5 career sacks and played with the Panthers (2002-2009, 2017-2018), the Bears (2010-2013) and the Packers (2014-2016).

The Texans and general manager Charley Casserly selected David Carr with the No. one overall pick in the 2002 draft. It was the franchise's first draft pick. Carr was sacked 76 times during the 2002 season, the most in a single season in NFL history. He played for the Texans (2002-2006), the Panthers (2007), the Giants (2008-2009, 2011-2012) and the 49ers (2010) and was a Super Bowl XLVI champion with the Giants.

On this day in football history, the Falcons traded up to secure the first overall pick the day before the 2001 NFL Draft. The Falcons used the pick to draft Michael Vick from Virginia Tech. Atlanta acquired the first overall pick from the Chargers in exchange for wide receiver Tim Dwight, the 2001 fifth overall pick (Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson), a 2001 third-round pick and a 2002 second-round pick.

April 21

On this day in 2001, the Falcons drafted Michael Vick with the No. one overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. In his last season with the Falcons in 2006, Vick set the single-season rush yards record for a quarterback (1,039) that was broken in 2019 by Lamar Jackson. He led the Falcons to the second NFC Championship Game appearance in franchise history during the 2004 season (Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 27-10). Vick had 6,109 career rush yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL history. He played for the Falcons (2001-2006), the Eagles (2009-2013), the Jets (2014) and the Steelers (2015).

On this day in football history, the Chargers selected Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson fifth overall in the 2001 NFL Draft. Tomlinson was selected to five Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro three times in his career. He was the 2006 AP MVP after setting the single season record for both rush touchdowns (28) and scrimmage touchdowns (31). Tomlinson was also the 2006 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He recorded 13,684 career rush yards (the seventh-most in NFL history) and 145 career rush touchdowns (the second most in NFL history). Tomlinson played for the Chargers (2001-2009) and the Jets (2010-2011).

The Cardinals and Steelers were granted permission to merge for one season under the name Card-Pitt on this day in 1944. Phil Handler of the Cardinals and Walt Kiesling of the Steelers served as co-head coaches of the merged team. The merger dissolved on the last day of the 1944 season on December 3, 1944. The season marked the second consecutive merger for the Steelers (merger with the Eagles during the 1943 season).

April 22

The Cowboys traded up to acquire Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith in the 1990 NFL Draft on this day in football history. The Cowboys acquired the 17th overall pick from the Steelers in exchange for the 21st overall pick and a third-round pick. Smith was the 1990 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 1993 AP MVP. Smith is a three-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX). He has the most career carriers (4,409), rush yards (18,355) and rush touchdowns (164) in NFL history. Smith played for the Cowboys (1990-2002) and the Cardinals (2003-2004).

Happy 34th birthday to Marshawn Lynch! Lynch has been selected to five Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2012. He is a Super Bowl XLVIII champions with the Seahawks, and his 68 rush touchdowns and 7,648 rush yards are both tied for the fourth-most in the NFL since being traded to Seattle in Week 5, 2010. Lynch has the most playoff rush yards (970) and playoff rush touchdowns (12) in NFL history. He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and has played for the Bills (2007-2010), the Seahawks (2010-2015, 2019) and the Raiders (2017-2018).

April 23

The Packers selected Aaron Rodgers 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft on this day in football history. Rodgers has been selected to eight Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro twice. Rodgers has two AP MVP awards (2011 and 2014). He is a Super Bowl XLV champion and was named Super Bowl MVP. Rodgers' 102.4 career passer rating and 4.33 career TD-INT ratio both rank first in NFL history (minimum 1,500 pass attempts). Rodgers was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and has played with the Packers since being drafted in 2005.

The Cowboys selected Hall of Famer Troy Aikman with the No. one overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. Aikman was selected to six Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls (Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX) with the Cowboys. Aikman was the 1997 Walter Payton Man of the Year. His 32,942 career pass yards and 165 career pass touchdowns are both the second-most in Cowboys history. Aikman played for the Cowboys from 1989 to 2000.

The Lions selected Hall of Famer Barry Sanders third overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. Sanders was selected to 10 Pro Bowls (the most all-time among running backs) and named first-team All-Pro six times (the second-most all-time among running backs). He was the 1997 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,470 rush yards and 14 rush touchdowns. Sanders was the 1989 AP MVP (2,053 rush yards and 11 rush touchdowns) and he is one of seven players to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season in NFL history. Sanders player for the Lions from 1989 to 1998.

On this day in football history, the Falcons selected Hall of Famer Deion Sanders fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. Sanders was selected to eight Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro six times (tied for the most all-time among defensive backs). Sanders is a two-time Super Bowl champion, though both wins came after he left Atlanta (Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers and Super Bowl XXX with the Cowboys). He was the 1994 AP Defensive Player of the Year and played for the Falcons (1989-1993), the 49ers (1994), the Cowboys (1995-1999), the Redskins (2000) and the Ravens (2004-2005).

The Rams traded up to acquire the second overall pick in the 1983 draft, eventually drafting Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson three days later. The Rams acquired the second overall pick from the Oilers in exchange for the third overall pick, a fourth-round pick and a 1984 fourth-round pick. Dickerson was selected to six Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro five times in his career (tied for the third-most all-time among running backs). Dickerson was the 1983 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and had 2,105 rush yards in 1984, the most in a single season in NFL history. He led the NFL in rush yards four times (1983-1984, 1986, 1988) and played for the Rams (1983-1987), the Colts (1987-1991), the Raiders (1992) and the Falcons (1993).

On this day in 2009, the Falcons traded a 2010 second-round pick to the Chiefs for Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez was selected to 14 Pro Bowls (tied for the most all-time) and named first-team All-Pro six times in his career (the most all-time among tight ends). He has 1,325 career receptions (the third-most in NFL history), 15,127 career receiving yards (the sixth-most in NFL history) and 111 career receiving touchdowns (the eight-most in NFL history). With the Falcons from 2009 to 2013, Gonzalez ranked second among tight ends in receptions (409) and receiving yards (4,187) and ranked fifth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (35). He played for the Chiefs (1997-2008) and the Falcons (2009-2013) in his career.

April 24

On this day, the Giants and Chargers swapped rights to quarterbacks Eli Manning and Philip Rivers in the 2004 NFL Draft. After Manning was drafted first overall to the Chargers, they traded him to the Giants in exchange for Rivers (the fourth overall pick), a third-round pick, a 2005 first-round pick, and a 2005 fifth-round pick. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP and the Giants' all-time leader in pass yards and pass touchdowns. He played for the Giants from 2004 to 2019. Rivers is the Chargers' all-time leader in pass yards and pass touchdowns. He signed with the Colts for the 2020 season after playing for the Chargers from 2004 to 2019.

Ben Roethlisberger was drafted 11th overall by the Steelers in 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger has been selected to six Pro Bowls and is a two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII). He is the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl (23 years old). Roethlisberger is the Steelers' all-time leader in pass yards and pass touchdowns. He has been with Pittsburgh since being drafted in 2004.

The Cowboys selected Hall of Famer Michael Irvin 11th overall in the 1988 NFL Draft on this day in football history. Irvin was selected to five Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro in 1991, when he led the NFL with 1,523 receiving yards. Irvin is a three-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX). His 750 career receptions and 11,904 career receiving yards both rank second in Cowboys history. Irvin played for the Cowboys from 1988 to 1999.

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk was selected second overall by the Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft. Faulk was selected to seven Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro three times in his career. Faulk was the 1994 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Faulk was a Super Bowl XXXIV champion with the Rams and the 2000 AP MVP. He is one of three players in NFL history with at least 1,000 rush yards and at least 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He played for the Colts (1994-1998) and the Rams (1999-2005).

Willie McGinest was selected fourth overall by the Patriots in the 1994 NFL Draft on this day in football history. McGinest was selected to two Pro Bowls in his career and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots (Super Bowl XXXVI, Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX). His 16.0 playoff sacks are the most in playoff history. McGinest played for the Patriots (1994-2005) and the Browns (2006-2008).

On this day in 1974, Tampa Bay was awarded the 27th franchise to begin operation in the 1976 season. The Buccaneers went 0-14 during their inaugural 1976 season (the first team in the Super Bowl era to have a winless season). Tampa Bay's 267 wins since 1976 are the fewest in the NFL by teams founded in 1976 or earlier. The Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII during the 2002 season. They currently have the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL (12 seasons)

April 25

The Lions selected Matthew Stafford first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft on this day in football history. Stafford was named the 2011 AP Comeback Player of the year and has been selected to one Pro Bowl. He is one of eight quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for at least 5,000 yards in a single season (5,038 in 2011). Stafford's 41,025 career pass yards are the seventh-most among active quarterbacks. He has played with the Lions since being drafted in 2009.

April 26

On this day in football history, seven Hall of Famers were drafted in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, the most Hall of Famers in the first round of a single draft in NFL history: John Elway was selected first overall by the Colts (traded to the Broncos), Eric Dickerson was selected second overall by the Rams, Jimbo Covert was selected sixth overall by the Bears, Bruce Matthews was selected ninth overall by the Oilers, Jim Kelly was selected 14th overall by the Bills, Dan Marino was selected 27th overall by the Dolphins, and Derrell Green was selected 28th overall by the Redskins.

Andrew Luck was selected first overall by the Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft. Luck was selected to four Pro Bowls and was the 2018 AP Comeback Player of the Year. He led the NFL in pass touchdowns (40) in 2014 and led the Colts to the 2014 AFC Championship Game (New England defeated Indianapolis 45-7). Luck retired during the 2019 preseason after dealing with various injuries. He played for the Colts for his entire career (2012-2016, 2018).

The Bengals selected Carson Palmer with the No. one overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft on this day in football history. Palmer was selected to three Pro Bowls in his career (two with the Bengals). He is the last quarterback the Bengals drafted in the first round. Palmer played for the Bengals (2004-2010), the Raiders (2011-2012) and the Cardinals (2013-2017).

On this day in football history, the Steelers traded up to acquire Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu 16th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft. In exchange for the

pick, the Steelers gave the Chiefs the 27th overall pick, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Polamalu was selected to eight Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro four times in his career. He was the 2010 AP Defensive Player of the Year and won two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII). Polamalu played for the Steelers from 2003 to 2014. The Chiefs selected Larry Johnson 27th overall with the first-round pick they acquired in the trade.