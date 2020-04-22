Seahawks leave door open for DE Clowney return

Jadeveon Clowney's free agency has been unusual, and it seems as if his rare standoff might continue with at least one team.

Four days after Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters "we'll see" and "you never close the door on anything" in regards to Clowney, Seahawks GM John Schneider said almost the exact same thing on Tuesday.

"The door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer, we had to conduct business," Schneider said, referencing the team's signing of defensive ends Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa, via John Boyle of the team's official site. "We've had great conversations. He's just going to feel his way through this odd process and we'll see how that goes."

Two doors in two facilities across the country remain at least cracked open for the possibility of adding Clowney, yet here he remains, a free agent in search of a handsome payday. With the draft just one day away, it makes sense for things to pause on the Clowney front. Tennessee or Seattle could just draft someone instead of shelling out big dollars for Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick who has played a full season just once in his six-year career and has yet to break 10 sacks in a season. He's made an impact in key moments, no doubt, but the larger body of work is lacking, especially when viewed alongside Clowney's reported financial expectations.

Seattle knows Clowney fairly well, having traded for him in 2019 and enjoying his services for 13 games, but the Seahawks and Clowney's representation haven't been able to agree on a new deal to keep him there. The Titans, meanwhile, are familiar with Clowney because of their two meetings per season with him back when he was a promising top pick of the AFC South-rival Texans.

We're unlikely to hear anything on this front this week. Perhaps eventually, though, one of those cracked doors will swing wide open.