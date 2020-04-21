NFL players react to Gronkowski's return, trade to Bucs

Just like that, Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL and is set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady.

The breaking news rocked the NFL world on Tuesday and players around the league were quick to react to the sudden comeback and subsequent trade.

I have no clue how folks are gonna stop Tampa now.



*Heading to the backyard to see if I can kick a ball still â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2020

Tom Brady left the greatest dynasty in NFL history at age 42 and UPGRADED his team. Completely wild â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 21, 2020

Tampa bay ticket prices just went up even more â Eric Weems Sr. (@ericweems) April 21, 2020