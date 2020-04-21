NFL players react to Gronkowski's return, trade to Bucs

Just like that, Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL and is set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady.
The breaking news rocked the NFL world on Tuesday and players around the league were quick to react to the sudden comeback and subsequent trade.
LETS GO!!!â Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) April 21, 2020
One thing I know for sure @RobGronkowski is gonna love @BruceAriansâ Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) April 21, 2020
Wowâ Marlon Mack (@Marlon_Mack25) April 21, 2020
I have no clue how folks are gonna stop Tampa now.â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 21, 2020
*Heading to the backyard to see if I can kick a ball still
Whatâs going on now? ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/cosbQdwETeâ Tre Boston (@TreBos10) April 21, 2020
Tom Brady left the greatest dynasty in NFL history at age 42 and UPGRADED his team. Completely wildâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 21, 2020
Tampa bay ticket prices just went up even moreâ Eric Weems Sr. (@ericweems) April 21, 2020
Oh Lord, Gronk's back... ï¿½ï¿½â Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) April 21, 2020
Well damnâ Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) April 21, 2020