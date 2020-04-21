NFL owners announce major COVID-19 relief efforts

Amid these challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL family continues its efforts of relief.

Ownership of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have announced major contributions that will affect millions across the country.

Through the NFL's Draft-A-Thon campaign, all donations can be made at nfl.com/relief.

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Tuesday they will provide 5 million meals aiding COVID-19 relief efforts in the Tampa Bay region. Through a donation with the Feeding Tampa Bay organization, contributions will impact five area counties in Florida, supplying necessary groceries and provisions to individuals and families, children's meal sites, and senior citizens confined to their homes.

"In a crisis such as we're experiencing today, we need heroes to help us make sure everyone has the most basic need met -- a meal on the table today," said Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz, via the Buccaneers' website. "The donation of 5 million meals from the Glazer family is the largest of its kind to Feeding Tampa Bay during the COVID crisis and the impact to those who are struggling with job loss, income uncertainty and the fear of not being able to feed their family is incalculable. On behalf of those we serve, our thanks to the Glazer family for their generosity."

In addition to their meal contributions, the Glazer family also announced the re-purposing of a mobile clinic through the Glazer Vision Foundation that will assist Feeding Tampa Bay with food deliveries over the coming months.

"During these difficult and uncertain times, it is critical that we come together to assist those who have been most impacted by this crisis," said Buccaneers co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "Our family is extremely grateful for the great work being done to ensure that meals are available throughout our communities. It is our hope that these 5 million meals will assist Feeding Tampa Bay in continuing to provide these essential resources and services that are so vital to so many."

Ownership of the Minnesota Vikings have also announced a major contribution this week.

The Wilf family announced they have surpassed $5 million in donations to COVID-19-related causes. It all started with their initial $1 million contribution to the United Way Worldwide -- one of six national charitable organizations recommended by the NFL as part of the Draft-A-Thon campaign. The Wilf family's donations and commitments since the pandemic arose have helped people across the United States and as far as Israel.

"Our thoughts continue to be with everyone who has been impacted by this global crisis," said Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf, via the team's website. "We are especially concerned for individuals who are battling the virus, those who are facing financial insecurity and the heroic healthcare workers and first responders who are at the forefront of dealing with this pandemic."

"There are extraordinary individuals and organizations who are courageously working together to navigate COVID-19," said Vikings owner/chairman Zygi Wilf. "We are focused on trying to provide as many resources as possible to meet their needs and assist some of the most vulnerable populations during this unprecedented time."

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced a $1 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts in the city of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

"From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO, via the team's website. "As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential healthcare workers. It cannot be overstated how appreciative we are for everything these workers have done - and are doing - to care for those directly impacted by this global pandemic. Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times."

Their donation will provide critical assistance to promote the well-being of essential healthcare workers and their families, while supporting local businesses.

The contributions will help a number of different programs including 100,000 N-95 masks to Thomas Jefferson University, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and other local health systems ($300,000), the American Red Cross to support Convalescent Plasma Program ($250,000), 6,733 gift cards purchased form ACME, Chickie's & Pete's, Dunkin', McDonald's and Wawa for essential healthcare workers ($225,000), Jefferson's Better Together Fund ($100,000), Vision to Learn to support Eye Mobile program continuity (55,000), JFCS of Greater Philadelphia to supports expansion of Helping Healthcare Heroes Support Group ($35,000), and the Uplift Center for Grieving Children ($35,000).