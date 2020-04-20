Brady asked to leave closed Tampa park for working out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was spotted getting in an offseason workout in a park in Tampa, Florida on Monday. Sounds pretty routine and, honestly, necessary for a player entering their 21st season, right?

The only problem was, due to the fact the city -- much like the rest of the country -- has closed down the majority of its public meeting spaces due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park was actually closed, prompting a park staff worker to ask Brady to leave.

The revelation came during a Facebook Live chat Monday night between Tampa mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg, Florida mayor Rick Kriseman aimed to provide an update on the area's response to combating the spread of the virus.

"I got to tell you this story, too. I always tell people, 'Now I'm not one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me,'" Castor said to Kriseman, via the Tampa Bay Times. "But, you know, our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady."

There's a good chance that Kriseman's reply -- "Oh, my goodness" -- was also probably uttered by the worker who was stunned to lay eyes on the six-time Super Bowl champion getting some work in.

It's worth noting that Brady was not issued a citation, per the Times.