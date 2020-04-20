49ers could move first-round picks, WR Goodwin

Outside of a pair of first-round picks, the San Francisco 49ers wouldn't be on the clock again in this year's draft until the fifth round.

The lack of middle round selections could inspire general manager John Lynch to take action.

Lynch expressed Monday that he's begun informing teams that he's open to move the Nos. 13 and 31 picks in an effort to add mid-round selections, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

However, Lynch didn't rule out holding on to the 13th pick and making a selection, noting that there are scenarios where the team will be "real convicted" to draft a player should a "foundational"-type of talent be available.

In his latest mock draft, Chad Reuter predicted the Niners would take Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III at No. 13, and Notre Dame edge Julian Okwara at No. 31.

While the team's draft picks are sure to net them more than a few calls, the selections aren't the only assets Lynch could be looking to move.

The team is also actively discussing moving 2013 third-round pick receiver Marquise Goodwin. Lynch even mentioned that they came close a couple times to completing a deal. "We'll see if something happens here," Lynch said, per ESPN.

With the draft only three days away, the 49ers could be very active as they look to strengthen their roster for the 2020 season.