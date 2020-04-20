Broncos considering moving up in draft to take WR

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, there's been a surging expectation that the projected top-3 receiver prospects in Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III will be off the board before the 15th pick.

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, whose team is currently occupying that spot, could be looking to make a move to ensure his squad grabs one of those electrifying talents.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Broncos' interest in trading up Monday, and added that Denver could find a potential suitor in a club known for pulling off deals aimed to increase their draft pick arsenal.

"Keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns at 10. We know they're open to moving back. Analytically, this is something that they've done when Andrew Berry was with the Browns the first time. Paul DePodesta has done it plenty in his past," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access Draft Preview. "If the Broncos want to beat the cavalry there, maybe get Jerry Jeudy, the top receiver on not all teams' boards but a lot of teams' boards. They might have to get to 10, the Broncos are definitely a team to watch."

Should the Broncos stay put, Rapoport mentioned that the team could select Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray to address the other glaring hole they have at linebacker.

The Broncos' focus on adding a young wideout emphasizes the front office's desire to build around its young quarterback, Drew Lock.

Lock assumed the job late in the 2019 season after incumbent starter Joe Flacco landed on IR with a neck injury following Week 8 and backup Brandon Allen's run as QB1 lasted all but three games.

With Flacco, the Broncos were 2-6. With Allen, they went 1-2. When Lock took over in Week 13 and led the charge for the remainder, the Broncos went 4-1, a stretch that included wins over the Chargers and Texans.

NFL Network's James Palmer asked Elway during a Monday conference call about the team's decision to go into the 2020 season with no concrete backup plan at QB with several veterans still available. Elway highlighted Lock's growth and where the front office hopes he'll go, as well as the decision to bring in former Lions QB Jeff Driskel.

"Drew got an opportunity late in the year and I think he came in and he showed us a lot of the things he can do. Obviously by no means has Drew made it. We believe he's got the potential to do it. We think that he's going to continue to get better and better. But he's still in the learning process and know that he's got to get better," Elway said. "But, we really like what we saw and what we saw last year when he was on IR and how he tried to prepare himself and get ready to play when he had a chance to play. Then came in and played very well, he won four out of the last five games. So, [we] feel that he's that guy."

"Jeff Driskel came in to be the backup and come into camp to be the backup and he's got some playing time until he got hurt last year in Detroit. So there are some quarterbacks that are still available but we decided that we're going to build around Drew and give him that opportunity to take the job."