How the Tom Brady Effect Can Attract More Latinx Fans to the NFL

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an organization that's been pushing to get out of a lengthy playoff slump since 2007. However, his presence can not only help bring the city a Super Bowl win, but potentially boost the rise of Latinx fans in the process.

Twelve seasons ago, the Buccaneers made a quick postseason run in 2007, thanks to Jeff Garcia, a four-time NFL Pro Bowl Mexican-American quarterback, under center. After his two year stint and a single playoff appearance, fans in the Big Guava city have been yearning for another chance at the Super Bowl ever since.

Enter Tom Brady. Months away from the kickoff of the 2020 NFL season, the legendary quarterback is already making a major impact on his new organization and city. While speaking about Brady, Bucs' GM Jason Licht stated that the 6-time Super Bowl champion has had an "incredible' effect" on Tampa Bay. He tells SiriusXM Radio, "It's (an) incredible effect on the entire organization and team that goes beyond the players, too."

According to Sports Illustrated, the Brady effect would be worth at least a $20 million increase to the team's top line, alongside growing local sponsorship, and a boost to ticket sales that could earn the Bucs an additional $10 million alone. Tampa averaged just 50,728 fans per game last season, which is 30th in the league. With an increase in attendance, the organization will hopefully see a rise in Latinx fans that make up 27 percent of the Tampa population. Tom Brady's presence alongside Hispanic defensive lineman for the Bucs, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, could help attract more Latinos to the game of football in the upcoming season.