In surprising move, Jaguars release WR Marqise Lee

Times and the roster are changing in Duval.

In a surprising turn, wide receiver Marqise Lee is being released by the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced it had waived Lee along with running back Taj McGowan.

On the same day in which Rapoport reported Jacksonville has been in trade talks centering around running back Leonard Fournette and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Jaguars have received no offers for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the team is now set to part with Lee, who's played all five of his NFL season in Duval after he was drafted in the second round in 2014.

Lee's finest season came in 2016 in which he had 63 receptions on 105 targets for 851 yards and three touchdowns.

With the 2020 NFL Draft starting Thursday, Lee is now a free agent after a 2019 campaign in which he played in only six games and ended the year on injured reserve due to a shoulder ailment.

Rapoport added Lee is fully healthy and cleared medically.

So now the Jaguars -- with the likes of D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley -- might be looking at wide receiver among their 12 selections.