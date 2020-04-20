NFL, Players Coalition donate $3M to COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK -- The NFL, through its Inspire Change platform and the Players Coalition, today announced a donation of $3,050,000 to seven markets that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Recipients of the funds include health systems, individual hospitals, and non-profit organizations in Atlanta, Ga., Baltimore, Md., Chicago, Ill., Detroit, Mich., Florida, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our communities nationwide, reports show that communities of color, specifically African American communities, have seen disproportionately high rates of devastating impacts. As part of the multi-year, ongoing collaboration of NFL players, clubs and owners to address racial inequality and social injustice, the Players Coalition recommended the organizations which were then approved by the broader Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group. These emergency donations come from the NFL's dedicated social justice investment. Beneficiaries were selected based on rates of impact and community needs.

"We know that during this difficult time, our minority and low-income communities are struggling disproportionately with the impact of COVID-19," said Players Coalition co-founder and Working Group member Anquan Boldin. "Communities in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and more are getting hit hard right now, and we want to do our part in ensuring these areas have even the basic needs. We are glad we can partner with the NFL to support the organizations who are on the ground providing for these families."

"This is a difficult time for our nation, and it is important for us to continue to find ways to support those that need it most," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We have an opportunity to direct financial resources to the hardest hit populations. This pandemic is having a tragic effect on communities of color and through Inspire Change and our relationship with the Players Coalition, we are pleased to be able to help where we can."

"It's especially critical to provide extra support for our minority communities who don't always have access to the basic necessities," said Players Coalition Task Force member and Working Group member Kelvin Beachum. "We are thankful we can give to the hospitals and organizations in COVID-19 hot spots that are supporting our minority communities and fighting to save lives during this pandemic."

More than $50 million has been donated to date in support of COVID-19 relief by the greater NFL family, now including the NFL's Inspire Change social justice contribution. Inspire Change supports NFL players, clubs, and non-profit grant partners in their efforts to reduce barriers to opportunity with a focus on education and economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform.

The NFL's COVID-19 relief efforts will continue with this week's Draft-A-Thon during the NFL Draft on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC starting April 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.