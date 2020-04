Running back Leonard Fournette could be headed out of Duval before the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Fournette has been the center of trade talks for the Jaguars for more than a month, but, Rapoport said, Jacksonville circled back with teams over the last three days.

While there have been no takers yet, it appears to be another step in the Jaguars' rebuild.

Fournette's coming off a career-high 1,152 yards rushing in his third NFL season.