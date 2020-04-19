Seahawks WR David Moore signs RFA tender

David Moore officially signed his RFA tender with the Seahawks on Sunday.

The fourth-year wide receiver took to Instagram to announce he will return to Seattle for at least one more year. Friday was the deadline for restricted free agents to sign an offer sheet.

Moore, 25, was given an original-round tender from the Seahawks, meaning he's set to make $2.133 million for the 2020 season before hitting free agency again.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2017, Moore has 43 catches and seven touchdowns in his three seasons.

Moore will be a familiar weapon for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who was given a new target this offseason with the signing of ex-Patriot Phillip Dorsett on a one-year contract. The Seahawks also signed veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year deal in the Spring. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf -- the leading pass-catchers for Seattle -- round out the Seahawks receiving corps entering 2020.