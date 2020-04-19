John Elway's grand finale, Seahawks-Patriots thriller re-air today

John Elway is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. That was true before he played his final game. But how much different would he be remembered without that title-winning, MVP performance?

The Broncos legend delivered one of the most memorable swan songs of any Hall of Fame athlete in Super Bowl XXXIII, which will be broadcast Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. Elway threw for 336 yards as Denver routed the Atlanta Falcons for its second consecutive world championship. Only the New England Patriots have gone back-to-back since.

The game also features Terrell Davis at his apex, Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe and Steve Atwater, and a host of interesting characters from the "Dirty Bird" Falcons. Elway retired three months later, holding the QB record for wins, and among the select few to close out his career with the big one.

Later Sunday, NBC Sports Network is airing a 2016 thriller between the Seattle Seahawks and Patriots at 8 p.m. ET. It was their first meeting since Super Bowl XLIX, and just as close. The two teams traded scores for three quarters before Russell Wilson's third touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin gave the Seahawks a seven-point lead late in the fourth.

In a reversal of roles from their title bout, New England drove to Seattle's 1-yard line in the final minute needing a score. Tune in to relive a wild finish in Foxborough.