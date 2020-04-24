News  

 

 

John Elway's last ride in Super Bowl XXXIII re-airs

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

This one's for John. And for you the viewer to drink in the ride into the sunset of one of the NFL's all-time great quarterbacks.

Tonight on FOX Sports 1 at 7, John Elway plays his last game when he quarterbacks the Broncos against the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Having come up short in his first three tries at Super Bowl titles, Elway was looking to lead Denver to its second in a row, this time facing running back Jamal Anderson and the "Dirty Bird" Falcons.

What transpired was one of sports' greatest swan songs. See it again tonight on FS1, starting at 7.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0