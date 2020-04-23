Brett Favre's NFC title showdown vs. Brees airing tonight

Gaudy statistics, playoff runs and comebacks colored the storied career of Brett Favre.

On Saturday night at 8 ET on FOX Sports 1, it's time to throw it back to Favre's final postseason appearance.

Perhaps it's still a little odd to see Favre in a Vikings uniform, but nevertheless that's where he made his last playoff stand against the Saints in the 2009 NFC Championship Game.

This was Favre's 24th playoff start, which is the third-most by a quarterback in NFL chronicle.

He posted some huge numbers during his career, but Saints quarterback Drew Brees has set new records, and on this day more than a decade ago they squared off.

Tune in tonight on FS1 to see the all-time greats go throw-for-throw once more.