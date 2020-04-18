Quinn: Lions players '100 percent behind' Matt Patricia

Off all the Lions' offseason transactions, trading away cornerback Darius Slay made the most noise.

In the aftermath, Slay made some noise about his disharmony playing for Detroit coach Matt Patricia and he's not the only disgruntled former Lions player, apparently.

Glover Quin recently spoke up, following along the lines of Quandre Diggs, Garrett Hudson and Hakeem Valles.

General manager Bob Quinn spoke up Friday with the media and downplayed any problems.

"I'd say no [it is not a problem]," Quinn said, via team transcript. "I haven't talked about it a ton, but you can go ask anybody in the locker room right now what they think of coach and how he runs the team, and they're 100 percent behind him."

Quinn continued that any ill will is simply the way of the NFL world.

"You can't make everybody happy in this business in terms of how you do certain things, but I can just say from the guys that we've signed in free agency, the guys that wanted to be here -- a number of guys in our free agent class reached out to us," Quinn said. "We obviously liked them as players, but in the weeks leading up to free agency, those guys had their agent call me and say, 'Hey, my guy wants to be there and play for Coach.' So, you just have conversations with guys like Duron Harmon, who we traded for. I mean, I've never seen a player more excited to be traded -- and we've done a lot of trades since I've been here -- than Duron Harmon. I mean, he was like literally jumping out of my FaceTime wanting to come out here immediately. I have no concerns with that at all."

Slay seemed rather excited to be traded in retrospect.

Nonetheless, the Lions are marching toward the 2020 season and it's a pivotal one for Quinn and Patricia. After all, they kept their jobs after last year's disastrous 3-12-1 campaign, but ownership is mandating that news is made with a contender emerging from Detroit, not disgruntled players exiting.