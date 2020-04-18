Laviska Shenault (core) should be 100 percent by draft

A potential first-round choice who's one of the many reasons this year's draft class of wide receivers is so highly regarded, Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault has even more reason to entice prospective teams now.

All 32 franchises received a letter from Dr. William Meyers of Vincera Core Physicians stating Shenault, who underwent core muscle surgery, would be 100 percent by April 25, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The letter, dated April 14, was obtained by Rapoport.

In full, Meyers wrote: "I watched Laviska go through regular football drills yesterday at 5 1/2 weeks postop and he looked terrific. I believe by April 25, 2020, he will be at 100% for full football activities."

Shenault had 925 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns in 2019 -- his junior campaign. It came on the heels of an 86-catch, 1,011-yard receiving output as a sophomore.

Now it would seem Shenault is ready to go with the draft less than a week away, healthy and raring to go all the way to his core.