Titans' door not closed on signing Jadeveon Clowney

Upon the onset of free agency in mid-March, edge Jadeveon Clowney was one of the top free agents.

With the offseason's onus having moved on to the 2020 NFL Draft, Clowney is still one of the top free agents.

One potential suitor has been the Titans. Though the prospects of Clowney joining Tennessee have seemingly dimmed, it would seem there's still at least some chance.

"We'll see," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Friday on the Official Titans Podcast, via the team website. "Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth. You never close the door on anything."

During his first five seasons with the Texans, Clowney made three Pro Bowls after Houston used the No. 1 overall pick on him to begin the 2014 draft. Traded to the Seahawks ahead of last season, Clowney mustered just three sacks, but is still viewed by many as an impact player -- evidenced by his 1.5 sacks in two playoff games for Seattle last postseason. Nonetheless, he remains without a team to call home for now.

Unlikely as it might be, the 27 year old could still find his way back to the AFC South.

Once again, it's not likely, but the door remains ajar, according to Robinson.

"I don't think there's anything imminent in the works," Robinson said. "But we'll continue to try and work though things and see how they go."