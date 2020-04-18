Ravens, LB Jake Ryan agree to one-year contract

A starter during his three-year run in Green Bay, linebacker Jake Ryan's stay in Jacksonville last season saw him play in just two games and end the year on injured reserve.

When he returns to the field he will now be with Baltimore, as Ryan has signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, pending a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning via a source informed of the situation.

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than a week away, the reigning AFC North-champion Ravens have added some depth.

Ryan tallied back-to-back 80-plus-tackle seasons in 2016-2017 with Green Bay, started 27 games over three seasons there and was also a valued special teams contributor.