Lions GM says QB Matthew Stafford is 'good to go'

Left and right and every which way, Lions general manager Bob Quinn has been fielding questions about Detroit's No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

It's been a talking point for sometime and will remain one until the draft commences on Thursday and the third slot comes to be on the clock. But what about the Lions' former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford?

Amid one of the best seasons of an outstanding career, Stafford's consecutive-starts streak was snapped at 136 games after eight 2019 starts. Back and hip injuries ended Stafford's season.

Quinn is certain that Stafford is back, ready and raring to go now, though.

"Matthew is doing great," Quinn said Friday during a pre-draft conference call, via team transcript. "He calls me probably once a week to check in. I know he's working out. I know he's feeling good, so health-wise he's good to go. As I said at the end of the season, if we were starting our offseason program next week, he'd be there as a full participant. He's cleared medically from that standpoint."

With an impending season rife with question marks for the Lions, Quinn's comments lend credence to Stafford once again being the constant he's been throughout the autumns for his team.

Last year, the Lions were 3-4-1 with Stafford and 0 for the rest of the season without him.

Through eight games, he threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions, averaging 312.4 yards per game (second-best in his 11-year career) with a career-best 106.0 quarterback rating.

As questions and speculation persist in regards to the Lions' No. 3 pick, the Lions' true No. 1 has been cleared to return.