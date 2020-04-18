Mahomes, Chiefs rally past Titans for SB bid in today's re-air

No lead is safe against the Chiefs, not even in the playoffs. Especially the playoffs.

Kansas City rallied from double-digit deficits in three straight postseason games en route to winning their first Super Bowl in 50 years this past winter. The second of those three comebacks, with the Tennessee Titans serving as the foil, will air Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Chiefs were making their second consecutive AFC championship appearance, one week after erasing a 24-0 margin to the Texans. (Interestingly, they also fell behind in last year's conference title game by 14 points before rallying but losing in overtime to New England.) The Titans, fresh off shocking the football world with wins against the defending-champion Patriots and top-seeded Ravens, were playing on Championship Sunday for the first time since 2002.

Tennessee took an early 10-0 lead and went ahead by 10 again in the second quarter. Kansas City led by halftime. The Titans then shut out the Chiefs in the third quarter, just as the 49ers would two weeks later. The fourth quarter was a different story.

How did Patrick Mahomes & Co. pull it out this time? Relive it all Saturday afternoon on CBS.