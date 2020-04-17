Team fits for Jameis Winston; Panthers smart to pay McCaffrey?

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:

-- The Panthers' decision to break the bank for Christian McCaffrey.

-- A receiver who's racing up the board in advance of next week's draft.

But first, a look at fits for a former No. 1 overall pick who needs a new team ...

Jameis Winston might be the most enigmatic player in the league, but I'm surprised that the veteran passer is still a free agent with the music on the verge of stopping on the QB carousel.

Yes, I'm well aware that Winston is coming off a Jekyll-and-Hyde-like year in which he became the first player in NFL history to throw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in one season. Despite his notorious peaks and valleys, I'm actually miffed that a team hasn't signed Winston after he led the league in passing in 2019 and became just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to post a 5,000-yard season. Lost in all of the jokes surrounding his turnover woes is Winston's membership in the exclusive 5k club, which features the likes of Dan Marino, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes.

Think about that. The 26-year-old passer is in elite company despite possessing a fatal flaw (turnover-prone) that could be corrected with detailed coaching, continued skill development and scheme change.

Before you @ me on Twitter to point out that three different NFL coaching staffs have already attempted to repair and refine Winston's game, please note that I'm not attempting to absolve the former No. 1 overall pick from blame in this situation. He has been a turnover machine since entering the league with 111 giveaways in 72 career games and at least 17 in each of his five seasons. Given the negative impact of turnovers on the outcome of games, Winston's 1.54 giveaways per game certainly make it challenging for a team to win with him at the helm. Plus, he's had issues off the field, as well, including a violation of the league's personal conduct policy that led to a three-game suspension in 2018.

"Winston is hindered by his turnovers and previous transgressions," a scout for an NFC team recently told me. "If you were worried about his mistakes and character during his pre-draft evaluation, you have enough evidence to move on from him at the moment. ... He's a talented player but those mistakes still hang over his head and make it hard for some teams to pull the trigger."

While Winston's off-field missteps certainly have to be taken into consideration by team executives who might cringe at the thought of making him the face of the franchise, his on-field performance is undoubtedly the primary factor holding some teams back. After all, he is coming off a year in which he set the record for pick-sixes in a single season (seven). Seeing those lowlights makes it hard for offensive coordinators to embrace the notion of Winston being their QB1.

However, I would counter those sentiments by suggesting Winston was forced to play like a gunslinger with the Buccaneers frequently chasing points to overcome deficits during his five seasons in Tampa Bay. Additionally, the Buccaneers' offense didn't exactly have sufficient run-pass balance with the team only featuring one 1,000-yard rusher (Doug Martin, 2015) during Winston's tenure. It's harder for any quarterback to win when he's facing a defense geared up to stop the aerial attack.

When I look at Winston's situation in Tampa, I'm reminded of Stafford and how his career started in Detroit. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft faced similar circumstances with a leaky offensive line and a non-existent running game during his first five seasons. He logged 84 turnovers (73 interceptions, 11 fumbles lost) in his first 61 games before settling in under head coach Jim Caldwell. The veteran not only became a more efficient player under the soft-spoken coach but he learned how to lead his team to victory with three winning seasons in his four years with Caldwell.

Although Winston won't get a chance to experience a rebirth with his original franchise like Stafford, he could plot his path to re-emerge as a viable starter by opting to go to the best developmental environment when selecting his next team. Winston would undoubtedly benefit from playing under a respected quarterbacks coach in a winning program. The one-time Pro Bowl selectee needs to refine his fundamentals while learning from a coach with the capacity to teach management skills and situational football. Winston has to better understand risk assessment and make better decisions with the ball in his hands. Whether it is settling for the checkdown or throwing it out of bounds when the defense wins the down, the veteran needs to know when to hold 'em and when to fold 'em at the card table.

Winston might be wise to follow the example of Teddy Bridgewater, who ended up in a great situation after Minnesota parted ways with him a couple years ago. After initially signing with the New York Jets, Bridgewater was traded to the New Orleans Saints before the 2018 season and became the backup to Brees. He had the opportunity to master the nuances of the game under Sean Payton's tutelage, choosing to re-sign with the team last offseason even though it meant sacrificing a chance to compete for a starting spot elsewhere. After serving a two-year apprenticeship with solid performances in limited action, Bridgewater was able to land a hefty paycheck from the Carolina Panthers last month.

If Winston plays his cards correctly, he could change the narrative surrounding his career and put himself in a better position to be the QB1 that some envisioned when he was the first overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Here are three potential team fits for him:

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick loves taking on former first-round picks as reclamation projects. The Patriots have successfully plugged dispatched No. 1s into roles that accentuate the strengths of their respective games within the framework of New England's scheme. Winston might be viewed as the ultimate boom-or-bust player based on his history with turnovers and questionable decisions, but his natural talent is undeniable, as evidenced by his 5,109 yards and 33 passing touchdowns last season. He has a set of skills that mesh well with the Patriots' old-school scheme that's built on the running game and a complementary play-action passing attack with a variety of vertical throws and intermediate routes. Moreover, he is a high-IQ player capable of digesting and processing the Patriots' voluminous playbook. If Belichick decides he needs to upgrade the overall talent in his quarterback room, he could take a chance on Winston.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott's contract situation will eventually be resolved, but the Cowboys would be wise to add Winston to the roster as a valuable insurance policy against injury or an extended holdout. The veteran passer is a significant upgrade over current backup Cooper Rush. For Winston, it would give the former starter an opportunity to refine his mechanics under a respected offensive mind in Mike McCarthy. This would represent a win-win situation for the team and player, which makes it a situation worth considering for a franchise looking to vault into title contention in 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers narrowly missed out on the playoffs a season ago due largely to inconsistent play from their backup quarterbacks. Winston might be a flawed passer, but he is unquestionably a much better player than Pittsburgh backups Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. Winston has at least shown flashes of being a blue-chip player, and those glimpses should encourage the Steelers to take a flyer on his upside. If Winston shows promise as a QB2 on the field and in the classroom, he could give the Steelers a young, experienced (70 career starts) player to groom as Ben Roethlisberger's successor down the road. Considering the Steelers' experience with former starters like Charlie Batch and Byron Leftwich occupying the QB2 role, Winston would appear to be a great fit as a backup quarterback with developmental potential.

MCCAFFREY'S PAYDAY: Did Panthers make right decision?

What can we learn from the Carolina Panthers' decision to make Christian McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the league?

That's the first question that came to mind when word of McCaffrey's new contract hit my Twitter feed earlier this week. I wanted to know why Panthers owner David Tepper -- a successful hedge fund manager who gained legendary status on Wall Street due to his ability to buy up distressed debt and profit from the recovery -- would invest top dollar in a running back when many in the football world suggest the position should be devalued.

Moreover, I want to understand why the billionaire businessman wasn't dissuaded by the diminished production from Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Todd Gurley following their blockbuster deals while contemplating a substantial investment in a player who mans a position that's treated as non-essential by many in the football world.

The answers to these questions might change the game when it comes to evaluating the running back position and how those players should be compensated when it is time to re-up at the end of their rookie contracts.

Looking at his production, it is easy to see why the Panthers would invest in a player who's performing at a gold jacket level. Through his first three NFL seasons, No. 22 has more scrimmage yards than Barry Sanders, more rushing yards than Marcus Allen and more receiving yards than Marvin Harrison had at this point in their respective careers.

In addition, he is the only running back in NFL history to record 2,500 rushing yards and 2,500 receiving yards in his first three seasons, and he's one of only three players (Roger Craig, 1985; Marshall Faulk, 1999) in the exclusive 1,000/1,000 club (1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season).

While McCaffrey's numbers jump off the page when reading his resume, it is his spectacular play on film that impresses coaches and scouts around the league. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound playmaker is a rare running back with the capacity to run effectively between the tackles while also thriving on the perimeter as a runner or receiver. McCaffrey's combination of balance, body control and vision makes him nearly impossible to corral in the open field, yet he also displayed enough power and pop to grind it out in traffic.

With more teams viewing the running back as a mismatch position that should be manned by a player with enough versatility to align anywhere on the field, McCaffrey's diverse set of skills makes him an offensive coordinator's dream when crafting game plans.

"I don't look at Christian [McCaffrey] as just a running back," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule explained to radio host Kyle Bailey this week on WFNZ. "We see him as a weapon. We see him as a person that can be a receiver, a running back, can be a returner. As important as anything else is the true leader [McCaffrey is] on the team and he does everything the right way. I don't think he's the type of player you can pigeonhole into one position."

That said, Bell, Johnson and Gurley were once universally praised as game changers at the position with unique games that made them RB1/WR2s for their respective teams. In addition, they also sported impressive resumes with record-breaking accomplishments and high achievements dotting the paper.

That's why there has to be something that separates No. 22 from the others at his position, right?

Durability could be the deciding factor in the debate. McCaffrey played 93.4 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps in 2019, and he hasn't missed any games in his 48-game career. As the centerpiece of the Panthers' offense, No. 22 is expected to be in the lineup on nearly every play each and every week.

That's what we expect from quarterbacks, the franchise player on most teams, which is why they are viewed as $30 million players in the marketplace.

In addition, we expect franchise players to establish the culture within the locker room with their work ethic, leadership skills and character. In a perfect world, you want the best players on the team to be the team's hardest workers. McCaffrey's work ethic and diligence have been lauded by everyone in and around the program.

From coaches to teammates, he has been touted as an A-plus worker, and that certainly matters when you're attempting to build a culture around a player. Most important, it is the expectation most owners and head coaches have of their franchise players.

"I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player you can build a team around," said Rhule earlier this offseason, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. "And I think he really builds for the culture that you want to have within the building. ... We want to be a serious football place, we want to be a place that it's all about the game, and I think that's who Christian McCaffrey is."

If we can learn anything from the Panthers' decision to reward McCaffrey with a lucrative deal despite his seemingly devalued position, it's that franchises still believe in rewarding five-star players who help establish a championship culture. Although we've seen others fail to live up to that standard following big paydays, we will see if No. 22 can reward the Panthers for taking a risk on a position that's viewed as a boom-or-bust spot in some scouting circles.

2020 NFL DRAFT: WR making late push up the board

If you're looking for a fast riser up draft boards heading into the 2020 draft, you might want to put an asterisk by Justin Jefferson's name. Although the former LSU standout has been viewed as a first-round talent for most of the pre-draft process, the buzz is building that he might be the third receiver taken in Round 1 on Thursday.

While Henry Ruggs III has been widely penciled in as the presumptive WR3 in this draft class, Jefferson has been vaulting up the charts as more evaluators have gained an appreciation of his versatile game. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound pass catcher checks off all of the boxes as a premier receiver: Speed (4.43 40), production (111 catches, 1,540 yards, 17 TDs in 2019), ball skills and spectacular route-running ability. In addition, Jefferson is a dynamic runner after the catch who's capable of lining up anywhere on the field.

"He's one of the best receivers that I've ever studied in 40-plus years," said a former long-time NFL offensive coordinator/receivers coach. "He can do it all and has no fear and can play slot or outside. ... He's a baller who is much better than he's been credited. Trust me. The kid is a baller."

Now that's a strong endorsement! But you don't have to have decades' worth of NFL experience to see Jefferson's potential as a Swiss Army Knife-like receiver in an offense that moves pass catchers around to exploit mismatches.

As a slot receiver, in particular, Jefferson is a headache to defend because he's a tough, patient route runner who can catch in traffic. He has some wiggle, which makes him a difficult matchup in space against bigger cornerbacks, but he also possesses a fearless attitude that allows him to thrive between the big-bodied linebackers patrolling the middle of the field.

With Jefferson also capable of moving outside to work over slow-footed cornerbacks ill-equipped to deal with his releases and tricks at the top of routes, he could be an intriguing weapon for a creative offensive coordinator, particularly one with a few other established studs on the perimeter.

In a draft loaded with talented pass catchers who possess instant-impact potential, Jefferson's versatility and polished game could make him one of the hottest commodities in next week's draft.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @Bucky Brooks.