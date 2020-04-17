Roundup: Bears cutting TE Trey Burton after 2 years

Two years ago, Trey Burton signed a four-year contract that made him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. The Bears have changed their mind on Burton halfway through that deal.

Chicago is releasing the veteran tight end, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. It might not totally be a sunken cost for the team either. Garafolo added that Burton's $4 million guaranteed wages for 2020 are subject to offset, so whatever his next team pays him will come off the Bears' tab.

Burton was limited to just eight games last season because of a groin injury. He caught 14 pases for 84 yards and zero scores. The sixth-year tight end fared much better in his first season in Chicago. His 54 catches, for 569 yards and six touchdowns were all career highs, and made his $32 million pact from earlier in 2018 look smart.

Burton was coming off a four-year run with the Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl while backing up and playing alongside Zach Ertz. If he isn't a starting tight end, he's proven to be a strong No. 2.

Elsewhere in Friday transactions around the league:

» Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is signing his second-round tender, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Hunt, who was a restricted free agent, ran for just 179 yards (4.2 yards per carry) but caught 37 passes while scoring three touchdowns in eight games last season.

» Rapoport added that the deadline to sign RFAs to offer sheets has come and gone, and there were none in this cycle. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is among the notable players who will return to their respective teams.