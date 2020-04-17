Utah CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) ahead of schedule

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson -- and any teams eyeing him as a potential draft selection -- received some great news on Friday regarding his health.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Johnson, six weeks removed from right shoulder surgery, is ahead of schedule and expected to make a full recovery "without any restrictions or limitations," according to Dr. Peter Millett in a letter to NFL teams.

Pelissero added that Millet, who performed the arthroscopic procedure on March 4, stated that Johnson should be a full-go around early August after raising no concerns during a recent follow-up exam with Dr. Eric Hanson. Johnson's agent, Doug Hendrickson, also sent clubs updated scans and rehab video, Pelissero noted.

"At this point, my assessment is that Jaylon is ahead of schedule and is recovering very well. I would anticipate that Jaylon will return to full unrestricted football activities at approximately five months post-operatively," Millet wrote in the letter, per Pelissero. "I would just like to add that of all the athletes I have treated, I found Jaylon to be very mature, appreciative and motivated. He is a first class person with great attitude and an enthusiasm. He has demonstrated an excellent ability to focus on his recovery and to commit to his rehabilitation."

Pelissero previously reported in February prior to the draft combine that Johnson would be a full participant despite dealing with a torn labrum, an injury he sustained this past September.

Johnson is listed as the 29th ranked prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects list.