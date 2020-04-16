Roundup: RB Matt Breida signs 49ers 1-year tender

A crowded San Francisco 49ers stable of running backs isn't thinning any as of now.

Restricted free agent running back Matt Breida has signed his one-year tender, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Breida was tendered a one-year contract on March 17.

Breida dealt with the injury bug last year and tallied five starts with 13 games' worth of action in which he ran for 623 yards on 123 carries.

Here is other news from Thursday that Around The NFL is monitoring:

» The New England Patriots signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, the team announced. Eluemunor has played three NFL seasons, the last with the Patriots after he was traded from the Ravens. He played in 10 games in 2019.

» The Chicago Bears signed defensive back Sherrick McManis to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. A 10-season veteran who's played the last eight with Chicago, McManis is a valuable special teams contributor who has 90 special teams tackles in his career.

» The Cincinnati Bengals will be signing former XFL running back Jacques Patrick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Patrick had interest from several teams. Patrick played for the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL and had 254 yards and two touchdowns on 60 attempts.

» Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae has had teleconference meetings with the Bears, Browns, Jets, Lions and Titans as of late, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Anae is projected to go on Day 2 of the draft, which runs from April 23-25.