DDFP: Geoff Schwartz & Ross Tucker join!

Dave Dameshek is joined by Geoff Schwartz, Ross Tucker and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a brand new DDFP! Geoff and Ross start off the show by telling some stories about them playing tight end and returning kicks for a few plays in their NFL careers (6:58). Next, they predict the Patriots and Buccaneers records for 2020 (23:43) and debate if the Panthers giving Christian McCaffrey a contract extension was a good idea (27:37). They round out the show by saying who each team in the AFC North and East would take if they had the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (37:31).

Listen to the podcast below:

