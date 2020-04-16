Von Miller's agents say Broncos star has COVID-19

One of the game's best pass rushers and a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per Miller's agents.

Miller is expected to speak publicly Friday and the Broncos are aware of the situation, Rapoport added. Miller found out he was positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning after he was tested a "couple days ago," per NFL Network's James Palmer. Miller saw Broncos team doctors after feeling sick recently, Palmer added.

The news comes a day removed from Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen becoming the first known NFL player to have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

One of the NFL's most well-known talents and recognizable faces, 31-year-old Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with three All-Pro credits and 106 sacks in his decorated nine-year career.

Saints coach Sean Payton announced last month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus before a follow-up announcement that he had recovered. The pandemic has also resulted in the NFL having closed all its team facilities and moved to a virtual 2020 NFL Draft from April 23-25.

The hulking Miller, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound standout off the edge known for his fearsome play, trademark glasses and seemingly ever-present smile off the field, has now become one of the most notable athletes in the sports world to have tested positive.