Grier: Tua, Herbert both interesting, very talented

Since the dawn of last season, many believed the Dolphins had their eyes on a quarterback in the first round of this year's draft.

Nothing's changed in that regard, but will Miami general manager Chris Grier and the Fins make the call for Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon standout Justin Herbert?

Obviously Grier -- whose Dolphins hold three first-round picks, including the No. 5 selection -- isn't tipping his hand, but he most certainly likes what he sees from both.

"They're both interesting kids. I've gotten to know both of them through this process. They're really good people," Grier said during his pre-draft teleconference, via ESPN. "They're both very talented players. Both have won a lot of games. They're both intelligent players and winners."

Interesting and talented could be used to describe just about anyone prognosticated for the top five when the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around -- going from April 23-25 live on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN in the first completely virtual draft.

At this point, all signs point to the Bengals grabbing quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1.

Thereafter, who knows what amount of shenanigans will follow with possible trades up and down and every which way. Nonetheless, the Dolphins would seem to be zeroing in on a signal-caller they hope will become their franchise QB.

Perhaps the most prevailing question mark of the draft is the health of Tagovailoa, who sustained a hip injury last season with 'Bama. Does the talent and winning pedigree of Tagovailoa prevail? We'll see on Day 1 of the draft most likely.

"I'd say for us, you always weigh talent; you talk about the kid, the person, the work ethic. And then you do look at the injuries; you take in the factor of the position he plays and such," Grier said. "So for us, every decision has got to be weighed with that. I've been around great people, players like Jake Long -- who was unbelievable but unfortunately the injury bug caught him. Curtis Martin, nobody would have guessed he was going to be a Hall of Famer. We thought he was a great football player [in college] and he was hurt all the time. Ended up a Hall of Fame career basically never missing time.

"You just never know. You factor in all that stuff, but we'll make a good decision for us in terms of what we think is best for the Dolphins."