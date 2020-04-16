Browns a potential draft spot for OT Ezra Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2020 draft in need of a starting left tackle.

They're in luck, it seems, as this class is unusually deep at the position. But beyond the consensus top four at the position -- Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs, in no particular order -- lie additional quality linemen. Players like USC's Austin Jackson or Boise State's Ezra Cleveland could find themselves receiving a phone call on Day 1 of the draft with their new destination determined.

Cleveland entered the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine as an overlooked lineman, but made his presence known with a solid workout, including an excellent performance in the on-field drills.

Some buzz has been building about the Browns potentially trading back in the first round to acquire additional picks before selecting Cleveland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. With a last name like Cleveland potentially joining a team that calls the city of Cleveland home, one understandably has to wonder whether such a name pairing has occurred in the past.

NFL Research revealed it has happened four times in the league's history. The last pairing came in 1985, when the then-St. Louis Cardinals selected BYU guard Louis Wong in the second round of the draft.

Some buzz is building about the #Browns trading back and taking OT Ezra Cleveland in round 1. I wondered if itâs ever happened before where a drafted player shared the same name as his teamâs city. Per â¦@NFLResearchâ©, it would actually be the fifth(!) time. pic.twitter.com/4ku8t1j2Sn â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

The name game doesn't stop there. Cleveland, nicknamed the Browns, has selected seven players with the last name Brown since 1970. The most notable of those picks came with the first overall selection of the 2000 draft, when the Browns chose Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown at No. 1.

More from @NFLResearch on names, teams and when they intermix on draft night pic.twitter.com/NMOg6BCetu â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

Jim Brown was drafted by the Browns in 1957 and became one of the game's most revered players in its history. We'll learn next week whether another fan favorite land with a team that shares his name.