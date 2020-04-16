Eagles C Jason Kelce confirms he's returning for 2020

Jason Kelce affirmed what most expected to see in 2020: The center will be in an Eagles uniform.

The veteran confirmed that plan via Instagram Thursday with a humorous post, saying he'll be back to play football to start the decade, but he'll be giving up arm wrestling.

"After thinking long and hard about this I have come to a decision," Kelce wrote on Instagram. "I have decided to RETIRE... from arm wrestling.

"Despite this retirement, I am fully excited for the 2020 season and will be out there with my teammates, coaches and hopefully fans this coming season."

Kelce retires from arm wrestling with a self-reported 2-0 mark, touting wins over a stranger pictured in the post and Philadelphia Flyers skater Claude Giroux in an announcement that may have been a little...Over The Top.