Rodgers, Packers upset No. 1 seed Cowboys in tonight's re-air

Seemingly every time the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the playoffs, a new classic is born.

Tonight's re-air on FS1 (8 p.m. ET) features the latest one on Jan. 15, 2017, when Aaron Rodgers led the Packers on a memorable late-second drive to upset the No. 1-seeded Cowboys in the Divisional Round.

In a game where tides turned and offenses flourished, everything came down to three frantic drives in the final two minutes that set up successful field goals. After the Packers took a three-point lead with 1:33 left thanks to a Mason Crosby kick, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott -- who was in the midst of a stellar rookie campaign -- drove his team downfield to set up a Dan Bailey field goal that tied a game that seemed destined for overtime.

Rodgers and the Packers had other plans, however, regardless of the position they were in with the game tied at 31. With 12 seconds left on the game clock and faced with a third-and-20 on their own 32-yard-line, Rodgers nonchalantly rolled out to his left and delivered a spectacular 36-yard pass to Jared Cook. Equally impressive was the toe-dragging catch by the Packers tight end, and the Cowboys' sideline was left stunned by the play that transpired right in front of them.

Crosby proceeded to make the 51-yard field goal as time expired, and the rest is history.

That victory would mark the 10th playoff win for Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and his ninth with Rodgers as his field general. Of course, the two won Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium five years prior. Yet, this would also be McCarthy's last playoff win before getting let go in Green Bay during the 2018 season. After a year off, now McCarthy finds himself with the Cowboys headed into the 2020 season, and with both clubs billed as playoff contenders, the table is set for another drama.