Roundup: Chiefs sign RB DeAndre Washington

Chiefs Kingdom, say hello to the newest member of your running back room: DeAndre Washington.

Kansas City announced the signing of the former Raiders RB on Wednesday morning, adding him to a group that returns Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams from the Super Bowl LIV-winning squad from last season.

It remains to be seen what the team will do about LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware, who are both still on the free agent market, but Washington is more than capable of stepping in and making an impact right away.

Known for his dual-threat ability out of the backfield, Washington, 27, played in all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2019. He started in three of those contests, and finished the year with 108 carries for 387 rushing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 36 receptions for 292 yards.

He was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round out of Texas Tech in 2016.

In regards to how the move could affect the Chiefs' draft plans, NFL Network's James Palmer indicated another addition at the position could still happen.

The #Chiefs announce the official signing RB DeAndre Washington. I still completely believe theyâll get another RB in the his draft. When, I'm not sure, but itâll be something to keep an eye on. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 15, 2020

