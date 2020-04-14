This Day in Football History: April 13 to April 19, 2020

From the anniversaries of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning being drafted to Bill Belichick's 68th birthday, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

April 13

Happy birthday to Melvin Gordon! The two-time Pro Bowl selection turns 27 on April 13. Since Gordon entered the league in 2015, his 4,240 rush yards and 36 rush touchdowns are both the sixth-most in the NFL in that span. Gordon played five seasons for the Chargers (2015-2019) and signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos in 2020.

April 14

On this day in 2016, the Rams traded six draft picks to the Titans for the No. one overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Rams selected Jared Goff first overall. He has 33 quarterback wins since 2017, the second-most in the NFL. Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in 2019. The Titans received a slew of first, second and third-round picks in the 2016 and 2017 drafts, and the Rams received a fourth and sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft, alongside the first overall pick. With the 45th overall pick in the 2016 draft that they received from the Rams, the Titans selected Derrick Henry. Henry led the NFL in carries (303) and rush yards (1,540) in 2019 and signed the franchise tag to remain with the Titans for the 2020 season.

Happy 25th birthday to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield! Mayfield was drafted first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His 7,552 pass yards and 49 pass touchdowns are the most among the 2018 draft class.

April 15

On this day in 1963, the New York Titans changed their name to the Jets and hired Hall of Famer Weeb Ewbank as their head coach. Ewbank went 71-77-6 in 11 seasons as the Jets head coach while leading them to their only Super Bowl appearance. The Jets defeated Ewbank's former team, the Colts, in Super Bowl III.

Happy birthday to Antonio Cromartie! Cromartie, who turns 36 on April 15, was named first-team All-Pro in 2007 and selected to four Pro Bowls in his career. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2007 and played for the Chargers (2006-2009), Jets (2010-2013, 2015), Cardinals (2014) and Colts (2016).

April 16

On this day, the Patriots selected Tom Brady 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady has been selected to 14 Pro Bowls (tied for the most in NFL history), named first-team All-Pro three times (Peyton Manning is the only quarterback with more in the Super Bowl era), and is a three-time AP MVP (2007, 2010 and 2017). Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, the most all-time (Super Bowl XXXVI, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XXXIX, Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII). He leads all quarterbacks in playoff history in quarterback wins (30), pass yards (11,388) and pass touchdowns (73). Brady played 20 seasons with the Patriots (2000-2019) and signed with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Happy birthday to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick! Belichick, who turns 68 on April 16, is a six-time Super Bowl champion, the most all-time (Super Bowl XXXVI, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XXXIX, Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII). Belichick is a three-time AP Coach of the Year (2003, 2007 and 2010). He has 273 regular season wins (the third-most all-time) and 31 playoff wins (the most in NFL history). Belichick was head coach of the Browns from 1991 to 1995 and has been the Patriots head coach since 2000.

Happy birthday to the late Hall of Famer Dick "Night Train" Lane. Lane was born on April 16, 1928 and died on January 29, 2002. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro three times in his career. He led the NFL in interceptions twice (1952 and 1954) and his 68 career interceptions are the fourth-most in NFL history. Lane played for the Rams (1952-1953), Cardinals (1954-1959) and Lions (1960-1965).

April 17

The Colts drafted Hall of Famer Edgerrin James fourth overall in the 1999 NFL Draft on this day in football history. James was selected to four Pro Bowls in his career and named first-team All-Pro in 1999. He was the 1999 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the NFL in carries (369) and rush yards (1,553). He also led the NFL in rush yards in 2000. James played with the Colts (1999-2005), Cardinals (2006-2008) and Seahawks (2009).

On this day in 1999, the Saints traded eight draft picks to the Redskins for the fifth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. The Saints selected Ricky Williams, who had 814 carriers, 3,129 rush yards and 16 rush touchdowns in three seasons with the Saints (1999-2001). The Redskins received a first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh-round pick in the 1999 draft, as well as a first and second-round pick in the 2000 draft in the trade. Williams was selected to one Pro Bowl and named first-team All-Pro in 2002, both with the Dolphins. He played for the Saints (1999-2001), Dolphins (2002-2003, 2005), 2007-2010) and Ravens (2011).

Happy 48th birthday to Tony Boselli! Boselli was selected to five Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro three times in his career. He was selected second overall by the Jaguars in the 1995 NFL Draft, the first draft pick in Jaguars history. Boselli played seven seasons for the Jaguars (1995-2001) and has been a Hall of Fame finalist each of the last four years.

Happy birthday to quarterback Boomer Esiason! Esiason, who turns 59 on April 17, was the 1988 AP MVP, was selected to four Pro Bowls in his career, and was named first-team All-Pro in 1988. He led the Bengals to their second and last Super Bowl appearance. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII. Esiason played for the Bengals (1984-1992, 1997), Jets (1993-1995) and Cardinals (1996).

April 18

On this day in football history, the Colts selected Peyton Manning with the No. one overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. Manning was selected to 14 Pro Bowls (tied for the most in NFL history) and named first-team All-Pro seven times (most among quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era) in his career. Manning was a five-time AP MVP (four with the Colts) and won two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XLI with the Colts and Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos). He retired following the 2015 season as the NFL's then all-time leader in both pass yards and pass touchdowns. Manning played for the Colts (1998-2010) and Broncos (2012-2015).

The Vikings selected Hall of Famer Randy Moss 21st overall on this day in the 1998 NFL Draft. Moss was selected to six Pro Bowls (five with the Vikings) and named first-team All-Pro four times (three with the Vikings). He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in five seasons in his career (1998, 2000, 2003, 2007 and 2009). Moss' 156 career receiving touchdowns are the second-most in NFL history and his 15,292 career receiving yards are the fourth-most in NFL history. Moss played for the Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Raiders (2005-2006), Patriots (2007-2010), Titans (2010) and 49ers (2012) in his career.

Hall of Famer Jerry Jones purchased a majority interest in the Dallas Cowboys from H.R. Bright on this day in 1989. The Cowboys have won three Super Bowls (Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX) and had 15 playoff appearances under Jones' ownership. Their 270 wins since 1989 are tied for the ninth-most in the NFL in that span. According to Forbes, the Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world as of 2019.

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks! Brooks, who turns 47 on April 18, was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro five times in his career. He is a Super Bowl XXXVII champion and was the 2002 AP Defensive Player of the Year. Brooks was the 2000 Walter Payton Man of the Year and played 14 seasons for the Buccaneers (1995-2008).

April 19

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu! Polamalu, who was selected to eight Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro four times, turns 39 on April 19. Polamalu was the 2010 AP Defensive Player of the Year and won two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII). He played for the Steelers from 2003 to 2014.