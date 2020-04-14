Roundup: Mike Iupati returns to Seahawks on 1-yr deal

Mike Iupati is returning to Seattle for his 11th NFL season.

The guard has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

A four-time Pro Bowler and 2012 first-team All-Pro selection, Iupati continues his career-long tour of the NFC West with another season in Seattle. Selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, Iupati has spent 10 seasons in the division, with his first five coming in San Francisco before a four-year tour in Arizona. His return to Seattle will launch his second campaign in the Pacific Northwest.

Once regarded as a rock-solid starter, Iupati has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, though he returned to reliable play in 2019, appearing in all 16 games with the Seahawks (15 starts).

Here is other news from Tuesday:

» A storm is coming for the Los Angeles Chargers, as they announced the signing of offensive lineman Storm Norton to a multi-year contract. Previously signed by the Lions, Cardinals and Vikings, Norton played one game with Minnesota in 2018 and most recently was a member of the XFL's L.A. Wildcats.

» The Detroit Lions announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins. Wiggins joined the Lions as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and has previously spent time with the Chargers.