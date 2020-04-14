Cowboys talked to Dak, Zeke about social distancing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made waves during COVID-19 lockdowns after holding a social gathering over the weekend in which running back Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly present.

Speaking on 103.5 FM The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday the team has talked to Prescott and Elliott about not conducting gathering while most of the country remains under quarantine.

"We've certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "And I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don't think you'll be seeing that any more. They are certainly guys that we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in, it's certainly very serious and something we know they understand."

The NFL has closed facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed to players to follow social distancing requirements implemented by state and local governments to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The circumstances have led to the league conducting the 2020 NFL Draft virtually and beginning a virtual workout program for teams beginning next week.