Georgia QB Jake Fromm 'buzzing' after interviews

Jake Fromm made more noise at the combine for his hand size than he did his on-field performance, but it sounds as if he's winning his final portion of his pre-draft process with just over a week before show time.

Fromm is "buzzing" because of his interviews with prospective teams, and he's become a favorite of quarterbacks coaches around the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Anyone who watched the Netflix documentary series "QB1: Beyond the Lights" saw Fromm's magnetic personality as the star quarterback in his hometown and oldest of three Fromm brothers. Fromm carried such confidence to Georgia, where he won the starting job as a true freshman and led his Bulldogs to a National Championship Game appearance and three SEC title games, the latter to which he referred when asked about his hand size at the combine.

Fromm's blend of leadership, competitiveness and ability to motivate his teammates has been evident for some time and is winning over NFL teams, too, but the physical side of his future means he's likely a Day 2 or 3 selection. Unlike most prospects, Fromm may have actually benefitted from not having a Pro Day, left only to win teams over with his interviews, which he's apparently crushing.

Fromm is still more of a project as a pro quarterback than anything, but teams are at least learning they should be able to work with him well. As it is with every draft, based on the positivity of these interviews, at least one team will become smitten with him enough to spend that pick. Who and where is what we'll determine next week.