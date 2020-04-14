Packers, Chargers virtually met with QB Jalen Hurts

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers continue to do due diligence on quarterback draft prospects.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers and Chargers have both had virtual meetings with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, per sources informed of the situation.

Hurts is not expected to be in the top tier of quarterbacks taken during next week's draft, but his dual-threat ability makes him an intriguing prospect in today's NFL.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Hurts his No. 50 overall prospect heading into next week. In three seasons at Alabama and one at OU, Hurts threw for 9,477 yards, completed 65.1 percent of his passes, tossed 80 TDs to 20 INTs and added 3,274 rushing yards and 43 more scores.

The Packers have been kicking around the idea of drafting a quarterback who can sit a few years behind Aaron Rodgers before taking over. Hurts has an enticing skill set but could use seasoning in his anticipation and reading defenses. Learning from Rodgers could be an ideal landing spot.

The Chargers seem destined to pluck a quarterback early in the draft, but if the top signal-callers are all off the board when they pick at No. 6, L.A. could wait until later in the draft to secure a future QB while riding Tyrod Taylor for a year or more.

Hurts isn't the only second-tier signal-caller receiving attention leading up to the draft.

Rapoport added that Georgia QB Jake Fromm is "buzzing" following his interviews with teams and has become a "favorite" of QB coaches.

Fromm is not listed on Jeremiah's list of top 50 prospects. In NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's latest four-round mock draft, he has Fromm going to the Patriots at No. 71 in the third round.

Rapoport also reported that Utah State QB Jordan Love is this draft's "true wild card" and could be selected anywhere between the fifth and 25th overall pick.