Teams split on QB Jordan Love ahead of draft

Jordan Love's physical tools drew plenty of eyes toward him before the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, but after his workout, some folks didn't see his performance the same as others.

That seems to be the case among NFL scouts, too. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday teams are split on Love as we approach the draft next Thursday, and Garafolo said based on what he's hearing, he's siding with Daniel Jeremiah's most recent mock draft, in which Love slid out of the early teens and into the final few picks of the first round.

Love's workout was interesting, because it didn't exactly convince folks on the quarterback who has the arm talent but doesn't have the consistently effective game tape to solidify his standing among scouts. The surprise, though, is it wasn't the workout that has caused such a split -- it's the interviews.

While Patrick Mahomes -- to whom Love has been compared -- wowed scouts and NFL personnel staffers in pre-draft interviews, Love hasn't done the same, per Garafolo.

"I don't think that he's really a guy that people would gravitate to, based on the conversations that I am having," Garafolo said on NFL NOW. "I'm really not going to be listening for his name until the back end of the first round in this draft."

Jeremiah currently has Love projected to be selected by the Packers at No. 30 in what would be the beginning of a long-term succession plan at the position. As Jeremiah wrote, Green Bay would be a "great fit for him to sit, learn and develop."

With quarterback talk very much uncertain beyond the presumptive No. 1 overall pick (LSU QB Joe Burrow), Love's stock volatility only adds to the intrigue. We'll see where he and everyone else land soon enough.