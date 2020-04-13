NFL's virtual mock draft set to take place next week

The NFL will test out its virtual draft procedure with a mock draft.

All 32 teams will participate in a "mock draft" next week to test the systems which will be used during the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be fully virtual, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Clubs will submit picks via Microsoft Teams -- with several other redundancies in case of error. At worst, teams can unmute themselves on a league-wide call to announce their selections, Rapoport noted.

In addition, there will be a separate and secure line created for draft trades, Rapoport added. Teams can call in and speak on that line to complete trades with multiple voices confirming deals (general manager, assistant GM, etc.). The trade line will also be simulated in next week's mock.

Conducting next week's simulated mock draft, the NFL hopes to work out any kinks or concerns front offices have ahead of the league's virtual draft, which runs April 23-25.