Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash on Sunday night. He was 36.

Jackson died in a crash in Alabama, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a spokesperson for Tennessee State University.

The former NFL signal-caller was TSU's QB coach.

Jackson was a former second-round pick out of Alabama State by the Vikings in 2006. He spent five seasons in Minnesota, starting 20 games.

"The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon," the Vikings said in a statement. "One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send out deepest condolences to his family."

The signal-caller generated his most prolific season as a 14-game starter for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, throwing for 3,091 yards and 14 TDs. Jackson then spent one year with the Buffalo Bills but did not play in a regular-season game. The veteran returned to Seattle as a backup to Russell Wilson from 2013-2015, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.

Jackson transitioned into coaching in 2018, joining Alabama State as a quality control coach and QB coach. He moved to TSU in 2019.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jackson family in this time of bereavement," said TSU head coach Rod Reed. "We are devastated. He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family."

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson â Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020

TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man. ï¿½ï¿½ â Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020