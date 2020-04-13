Saints among teams video interviewing Mason Fine

Sean Payton has his starting quarterback and backup returning for another postseason run. Could the New Orleans Saints offensive guru add a signal-calling project to the mix?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that North Texas quarterback Mason Fine conducted video interviews with several teams last week, including the Saints.

Before the NFL's lockdown on player visits, Fine was working out with trainer Todd Durkin and Saints future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

North Texas QB Mason Fine â who threw for over 12,000 yards and accounted for 100 TDs with the Mean Green â had video interviews last week with several teams, including the #Saints. Before the lockdown, Fine was working out with trainer Todd Durkin ... and Drew Brees. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/vB9dMHr5ry â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2020

If you're not familiar with Fine's exploits at North Texas, you wouldn't be alone. Fine was a four-year starter for the Mean Green, throwing for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns to 34 INTs in 39 games, including bowl games. Fine set the North Texas passing record as a junior and won back-to-back C-USA Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Fine, however, was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this year.

The quarterback's best trait is a deft touch and accuracy. Sitting at 5-feet-10, however, his size could be an issue transitioning to the pros. His tendency to get swallowed by pressure is also a concern.

Fine's quick-throw acumen in the horizontal passing attack and ability to thrive in the RPO-game could pique Payton's interest, as the Saints are expected to add at least one more quarterback at some point this offseason.

After not being invited to the combine, the inability to meet and work out for teams hurts players like Fine, who hasn't had as many opportunities to answer questions about his play. Perhaps having a link to Brees could help find Fine a landing spot to compete for a job.

The North Texas quarterback could be a late Day 3 draft pick or priority free agent battling for a roster spot.