Colts add new logo to their look, honor home state

The Indianapolis Colts are updating their look to start a new decade.

The Colts on Monday announced a new secondary logo that highlights their place as the only NFL franchise in the state of Indiana, releasing a mark with a "C" featuring the state's outline carving out of the letter "to honor the team's home state and community," per the team's press release. The secondary mark will be used to complement the team's main horseshoe logo and "will be featured on fan gear and subtly integrated into the Colts' uniform design."

"The Horseshoe remains our most iconic and timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football's greatest fans, Colts Nation," Colts vice chairman and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said. "These new logos -- particularly our new Indiana logo -- honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead."

The uniforms will remain largely the same, except for an update to the team's jersey numbers, which will include serifs in a slight change intended to mirror the team's uniforms from its heyday of the 1950s and 1960s.

A new wordmark is included in the refreshed branding, which "incorporates modern elements while embracing some of the design features from the traditional mark," according to the team's press release. The team's existing wordmark will become a historic mark and will be used primarily for throwback campaigns and gear.

One final change again relates to the team's throwback ensemble. The "bucking horse" logo, which is a nod to the team's Baltimore roots, will be used in historical or throwback campaigns.