LeSean McCoy ready to make 'right choice' on new team

Making the NFL All-Decade Team proved to be a highlight LeSean McCoy didn't even see coming.

Alas, McCoy's prospects for this decade have yet to be seen, either.

Nonetheless, the veteran free-agent running back -- who spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs -- believes he'll sign with the right team at the right time.

"I have a couple teams that I'm looking at," McCoy said in a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I'm just waiting for the right moment. This stuff is tricky right now, because there's no visits. There's no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits. I want to go to a team that's a winning franchise that have all the right pieces that's waiting for me. The teams I'm looking at right now are those teams. I look forward to probably after the draft or right before the draft, signing on with a team."

Following a somewhat surprising cut from the Bills roster last offseason, McCoy was picked up by the Chiefs and his old head coach Andy Reid. He found himself seemingly on an offense that he fit and most certainly with a winning franchise, as the Chiefs claimed the Super Bowl. McCoy was hardly a factor, though. During the Chiefs' playoff run, McCoy tallied only one snap in those three games -- which came after a regular season of a modest 129 touches for 646 scrimmage yards in 13 games.

While his short-lived stay in K.C. didn't produce big numbers, it ended a decade in which he delivered season after season. In the 2010s, McCoy had six 1,000-yard seasons -- including a rushing title in 2013 with the Eagles. All told, he made six Pro Bowls with a pair of All-Pro selections. Thus, McCoy was one of four running backs -- joined by Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch and Adrian Peterson -- named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

"I didn't know about it. I was surprised. People called me from my PR firm; friends, family, hit me up about it. I didn't know anything about it. I'm excited. I really am," McCoy said of the honor. "Sometimes as ballplayers we're so critical of ourselves, so it's cool to see how the outside kind of views us as players."

Without a franchise to call home at this time, the 31-year-old McCoy has 11,071 yards' worth of tread on his tires. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in Buffalo just three seasons ago, but in each of of the last two years he's run for career lows. His career is winding down; that's a certainty. However, he believes he has a couple campaigns left in his legs.

"I really just want to play two more years," McCoy said. "If it doesn't go well, just let your body talk to you. My body feels fine."