Colts sign fullback Roosevelt Nix to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are adding a blocker to their stable of backs.

Indy is signing fullback Roosevelt Nix to a one-year deal, the team reported. ESPN's Jordan Schultz first reported the news.

Nix was released by Pittsburgh on March 18 after five seasons with the club, including a Pro Bowl campaign in 2017. The fullback has logged 16 touches for 73 yards and two touchdowns since entering the league in 2015. Nix, 28, played just three games last season and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 14.

The Colts did not employ a fullback last year and will enter the 2020 season with Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in the backfield.