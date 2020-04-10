Brady, celebs to hold poker tourney for COVID-19 relief

Tom Brady and his celebrity friends are going all-in on a creative and competitive way to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, and it doesn't require any of them to leave their homes.

Brady will be participating in an online poker tournament on Saturday, along with actors Adam Sandler, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Tobey Maguire, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman and Jon Hamm, among others, in partnership with Feeding America to raise funds for relief, according to Deadline.

According to Deadline, $1.2 million has already been raised, and the tournament is open to 75 people. The game of choice? Texas hold'em.

The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch, starting at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

This isn't Brady's first act of good will since the pandemic struck. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has also pledged 10 million meals to Feeding America in partnership with private aviation company, Wheels Up, for their "Meals Up initiative."