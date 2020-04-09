NFL lights it blue, honors those on COVID-19 front line

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Across the globe, the #LightItBlue movement has seen support and praise sent the way of women and men on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

To show their support, NFL teams and their respective home fields joined in and showed their appreciation for healthcare professionals and other first responders who are risking their well-being to treat those with the new coronavirus.

Stadiums, scoreboards and video boards were lit up blue on Thursday across NFL facilities to lend their support.

