NFL lights it blue, honors those on COVID-19 front line

Across the globe, the #LightItBlue movement has seen support and praise sent the way of women and men on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
To show their support, NFL teams and their respective home fields joined in and showed their appreciation for healthcare professionals and other first responders who are risking their well-being to treat those with the new coronavirus.
Stadiums, scoreboards and video boards were lit up blue on Thursday across NFL facilities to lend their support.
In honor of all the selfless first responders and essential personnel.#LightItBlue | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/CLSLnJNSmHâ Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 10, 2020
Thank you to all the frontline workers for your continued efforts during this unprecedented period.â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 10, 2020
The #DallasCowboys support the #LightItBlue movement to shine a light on those who are working tirelessly every day! pic.twitter.com/vuhMndWW0O
Tonight with others around the country we #LightItBlue to show our support for healthcare, front line, and essential workers putting their lives on the line every day to fight against this pandemic.â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 10, 2020
From our team to yours, thank you.
ï¿½ï¿½â¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/KeaMepn0jI
Weâre joining in to #LightItBlue in honor of our health care professionals and essential workers on the front lines.â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 10, 2020
Thank you for all you do ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Gdd8W5PnhG
Lighting @GilletteStadium blue in support of our healthcare heroes & front line workers who are working tirelessly to keep us safe.#LightItBlue | #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/ahH8yT65I1â New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 10, 2020
Tonight @MetLifeStadium is lit blue to thank all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.â New York Jets (@nyjets) April 10, 2020
We are so grateful for these brave heroes in this time of need.#LightItBlue | #StayHomeStayStrong ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/eV5Dh2b6AB
In honor of healthcare and essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19 crisis, we #LightItBlue tonight!â Bank of America Stadium (@BofAstadium) April 10, 2020
We join together with stadiums across the country to say thank you ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/r7Vsa9hZ7D
To our frontline and essential workers, we want to thank you for your continued efforts during this unprecedented period ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#LightItBlue #MakeItBlue #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/HkNWGuQJJSâ MercedesBenzStadium (@MBStadium) April 10, 2020
We're honored to #lightitblue at @FEStadium to shine a light on essential workers and healthcare professionals on the front lines ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/R2eldDeJDjâ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 10, 2020
Thank you to all of the men and women on the frontlines. We #LightItBlue for you. pic.twitter.com/iMvRK7L5Yvâ FedExField (@FedExField) April 10, 2020
Tonight we #LightItBlue in support of health care professionals around the world. We want to say thank you. Thank you for fighting on the front lines against COVID-19. With your commitment, we know we will be back stronger than ever. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Z2bAjVnXU9â Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) April 10, 2020
Tonight, #DowntownIndy is proud to honor the heroes working on the front lines.â Downtown Indy, Inc. (@IndyDT) April 10, 2020
We are grateful for our healthcare workers and first responders.
Monument Circle shines for YOU. ï¿½ï¿½ #LightItBlue #INthisTogether pic.twitter.com/7UwWx2UQQi
Tonight, @NewEraField is lit blue to show our support for all the healthcare, front line, and essential workers around the country who are serving every day to fight this pandemic. ï¿½ï¿½ #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/q6yDKYbzE3â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 10, 2020
Tonight, we #LightItBlue in solidarity with our frontline workers across the world.â Heinz Field (@heinzfield) April 10, 2020
We #StayAtHome so they can keep us safe. #MakeItBlue pic.twitter.com/SCnp3z1Mhi
.@MetLifeStadium is lit blue tonight to thank all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.â New York Giants (@Giants) April 10, 2020
Thank you for all that you do
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#LightItBlue | #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/BprhfSwQeo
A special thank you to all of the frontline workers fighting COVID-19. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/JVuBhDOWvVâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 10, 2020