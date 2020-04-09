NFL lights it blue, honors those on COVID-19 front line

Across the globe, the #LightItBlue movement has seen support and praise sent the way of women and men on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

To show their support, NFL teams and their respective home fields joined in and showed their appreciation for healthcare professionals and other first responders who are risking their well-being to treat those with the new coronavirus.

Stadiums, scoreboards and video boards were lit up blue on Thursday across NFL facilities to lend their support.

Thank you to all the frontline workers for your continued efforts during this unprecedented period.



The #DallasCowboys support the #LightItBlue movement to shine a light on those who are working tirelessly every day! pic.twitter.com/vuhMndWW0O â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 10, 2020

Tonight with others around the country we #LightItBlue to show our support for healthcare, front line, and essential workers putting their lives on the line every day to fight against this pandemic.



From our team to yours, thank you.

ï¿½ï¿½â¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/KeaMepn0jI â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 10, 2020

Weâre joining in to #LightItBlue in honor of our health care professionals and essential workers on the front lines.



Thank you for all you do ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Gdd8W5PnhG â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 10, 2020

Tonight @MetLifeStadium is lit blue to thank all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.



We are so grateful for these brave heroes in this time of need.#LightItBlue | #StayHomeStayStrong ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/eV5Dh2b6AB â New York Jets (@nyjets) April 10, 2020

In honor of healthcare and essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19 crisis, we #LightItBlue tonight!



We join together with stadiums across the country to say thank you ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/r7Vsa9hZ7D â Bank of America Stadium (@BofAstadium) April 10, 2020

To our frontline and essential workers, we want to thank you for your continued efforts during this unprecedented period ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#LightItBlue #MakeItBlue #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/HkNWGuQJJS â MercedesBenzStadium (@MBStadium) April 10, 2020

We're honored to #lightitblue at @FEStadium to shine a light on essential workers and healthcare professionals on the front lines ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/R2eldDeJDj â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 10, 2020

Thank you to all of the men and women on the frontlines. We #LightItBlue for you. pic.twitter.com/iMvRK7L5Yv â FedExField (@FedExField) April 10, 2020

Tonight we #LightItBlue in support of health care professionals around the world. We want to say thank you. Thank you for fighting on the front lines against COVID-19. With your commitment, we know we will be back stronger than ever. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Z2bAjVnXU9 â Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) April 10, 2020

Tonight, #DowntownIndy is proud to honor the heroes working on the front lines.



We are grateful for our healthcare workers and first responders.



Monument Circle shines for YOU. ï¿½ï¿½ #LightItBlue #INthisTogether pic.twitter.com/7UwWx2UQQi â Downtown Indy, Inc. (@IndyDT) April 10, 2020

Tonight, @NewEraField is lit blue to show our support for all the healthcare, front line, and essential workers around the country who are serving every day to fight this pandemic. ï¿½ï¿½ #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/q6yDKYbzE3 â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 10, 2020