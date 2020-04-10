2020 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver selected?

The 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25) features a DEEP wide receiver class, but there are three players who have separated themselves from the pack: Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

All three wideouts are projected by NFL Network draft experts to be first-round selections, but there's one lingering question:

Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the draft?



Nate Burleson

+ Follow On Twitter Lamb will make the QB's job easy CeeDee Lamb is the total package and has a game that will translate at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound wideout is an experienced route runner with a catch radius the size of a garage door. The team that picks him will be giving its quarterback an incredible asset and someone who will routinely make plays with the ball in his hands.



Brian Baldinger

Ruggs brings element that can't be matched Henry Ruggs is my No. 1 receiver in this year's draft class simply because he changes the game the most. He brings a different kind of speed that will give defenses major problems -- remember, he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's like the Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, but bigger and stronger. That's a dangerous skill set.



Maurice Jones-Drew

Jeudy's route running sets him apart It has to be Jerry Jeudy. What he did over his final two seasons at Alabama speaks for itself -- 145 catches for 2,478 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and 24 touchdowns. Jeudy is an excellent route runner, and that type of receiver will always have a place in this league. He'll make an impact from Day 1.



David Carr

Ruggs is a combination of two of NFL's top deep threats One of these players will elevate an offense to different heights, and as good as Jeudy and Lamb are, they aren't the lightning-in-a-bottle player that you can't take your eyes off. Ruggs is. The speedster is a combination of DeSean Jackson and Tyreek Hill. He has home run ability from anywhere on the field.