Tua Tagovailoa conducts workout, sends video to all 32 teams

Today's Tua Tagovailoa update includes significant new information.

Tagovailoa participated in a one-hour workout with 55 scripted throws and another 20 throws in a dynamic drill setting at a local private gym in place of a traditional pro day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Video of the workout was sent to all 32 teams in what amounted to a virtual pro day for the quarterback, whose health is the No. 1 concern in relation to his stock with the draft arriving later this month.

There were less than 10 people present for the workout, and the health and safety guidelines set forth during the COVID-19 pandemic were practiced with everyone's health and social consciousness in mind, Rapoport added.

At least two top prospects helped Tagovailoa execute the workout: Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy and Vanderbilt's Kalija Lipscomb. Jeudy and Tagovailoa experienced plenty of success in their time together in Tuscaloosa, and are likely to be the latest teammates selected in the first round of the same NFL draft. The Washington Post's Les Carpenter wrote a story published Wednesday that detailed Tagovailoa's grueling rehab and training process completed in Nashville with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, which likely explains Lipscomb's involvement in the workout.

Tagovailoa's dislocated hip cut short his final season at Alabama, but he still decided to declare his intent to enter the NFL draft and has spent much of the last six months working to recover, rehabilitate and prove he can be ready to play once again by the time the 2020 regular season arrives. Proving he can make it through a workout and remain the same quarterback he was before the injury would be a massive boost to his chances of being selected in the upper portion of the first round.