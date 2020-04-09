Lions talking to teams who want to trade up to No. 3

The Detroit Lions are in an interesting position.

Holders of the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Detroit could have its pick of the remaining litter following selections made by Cincinnati and Washington at Nos. 1 and 2. But the Lions' coveted target(s) very well could be gone by the time they are on the clock.

These potential scenarios are why teams spend countless hours preparing for every possibility. The Lions' preparation has included conversations about potentially moving out of No. 3 overall in a trade with a team looking to jump up, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who reported teams looking to move into No. 3 have been receptive in early discussions with the Lions.

The Lions very well could stay at No. 3 and celebrate if Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is still on the board when it's their time to pick. But with most everyone expecting the Bengals to take Joe Burrow No. 1 overall and Washington to select Young at No. 2, the Lions must prepare for a situation in which their top choice is gone, and they don't consider anyone else worthy of the No. 3 pick.

At that point, Detroit could instead move back and take advantage of a quarterback-needy franchise to pick up additional assets, which could be key tools in continuing to remake the roster.